Chennai likely to get moderate rainfall over next two days

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days due to a low-pressure formation over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the South Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The IMD has predicted that this system will intensify and move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22 and into a deep depression on October 23.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-north eastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25, skirting the Odisha coast.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Erode.”

Chennai is likely to remain partly cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning may occur in some areas. IMD has warned of wind speed reaching 40-45kmph and gusting to 55kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east-central Andaman Sea and the Nicobar Islands. So, fishermen are also advised not to venture into the above-sea area, it said.

