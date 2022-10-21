Home Cities Chennai

Cop demands bribe to close case, caught red-handed by DVAC

According to sources, Anuradha allegedly demanded the bribe from a woman complainant who had been living separately from her husband.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested a woman police inspector in the city for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to close a case of trespass. The inspector, Anuradha, is attached to the Villivakkam all-women police station. 

According to sources, Anuradha allegedly demanded the bribe from a woman complainant who had been living separately from her husband. According to police, the man allegedly demanded dowry and harassed the woman.

In 2021, after a week-long fight, the duo decided to live separately. The woman opened the house with her key and took her belongings, following which a house trespass complaint was lodged against her with the Rajamangalam police.

Though the case was investigated and closed as a mistake of fact, her mother-in-law approached the Madras High Court, which ordered reinvestigation of the case, along with another dowry-harassment case registered at Villivakkam police station connected to the complainant.

Later the woman and the family reached a compromise and decided to close the case. Anuradha initially obtained `1 lakh from the complainant for this purpose but demanded another Rs 20,000 and harassed her. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

