Mobile app to give real-time updates on congestion, diversions on Chennai roads

As per a press release from the city police, on Google Maps, the roadblocks, major accidents and other route diversions are not updated immediately and users find it hard to navigate the roads.

Published: 21st October 2022

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal launches the mobile application called roadEase on Thursday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Thursday inaugurated a new mobile application called roadEase. The city police will inform Lepton, the application developer, regarding the road blocks and other various diversions which will be reflected on Google Maps within 15 mins. As per a press release from the city police, on Google Maps, the roadblocks, major accidents and other route diversions are not updated immediately and users find it hard to navigate the roads.

With roadEase, traffic policemen can report to the internal police team regarding roadblocks, major accidents and other route diversions which will be then sent to the application developers who will make the necessary changes on Google Maps. 

A senior official from Lepton said, “This application will be useful in informing the public regarding the route changes. Ideally, the process should take approximately 15 to 20 mins. It will then be reflected on Google Maps.” A trial was conducted for the past four days and on Thursday it was officially launched.

