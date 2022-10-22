Home Cities Chennai

Constitution not designed in favour of federalism: PTR

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday said devolution of powers to the State governments and local bodies would improve accountability and quality of life of the general public.

Finance Minister PTR delivers 15th V Shankar Aiyar Memorial Lecture | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

He was delivering the 15th V Shankar Aiyar Memorial Lecture on Future of Co-operative Federalism at Southern Regional Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

He called for a revival of the council of States, ‘profound’ reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST), with respect to voting powers and agenda setting, and urged the Centre to stop legislation of subjects under State and Concurrent list in the 7th schedule of the Constitution, reducing the powers of State governments. The Finance Minister said politicising the Centre-State relationship and funds shared with the States should be stopped.

Comparing federalism in other parts of the world, he said the Indian Constitution was not designed in favour of federalism as the country faced challenges during partition. Thiaga Rajan said in a progressive state like Tamil Nadu, there is not nearly the amount of devolution to local bodies like neighbouring Kerala, adding that caste-related violence and other issues were the reasons behind this. Rising inequality between States and communities amidst a decaying of crumbling democracy has led to a strongman myth, he further said.

Speaking at the event, the son of late V Shankar Aiyar and Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar said financial powers should be directly shared with panchayats and it would help in the development. 
He alleged that attempts are being made to make Hindi a national language. Mani Shankar Aiyar recalled his dissent note in GST Select Committee on voting powers and excluding petroleum products from the new tax regime. The President of the Center for Policy Research and V Shankar Aiyar’s granddaughter Yamini Aiyar was also present.

