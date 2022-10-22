Home Cities Chennai

Couple found dead, suicide suspected

A man and his wife were found dead in their house near Poonamallee on Thursday. The police found a note, in which they did not blame anyone for their death. 

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man and his wife were found dead in their house near Poonamallee on Thursday. The police found a note, in which they did not blame anyone for their death. 

According to the police, the couple was identified as Pandian (40) and Parimala (30), his second wife. The police said Pandian lived with his two wives, Bhuvaneswari (35) and Parimala and their two children.

On Thursday evening, when the children got back home, they found Pandian and Parimala lying dead. On information, Poonamallee rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

A case of suspicious death was registered and a probe was initiated.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp