Couple found dead, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man and his wife were found dead in their house near Poonamallee on Thursday. The police found a note, in which they did not blame anyone for their death.

According to the police, the couple was identified as Pandian (40) and Parimala (30), his second wife. The police said Pandian lived with his two wives, Bhuvaneswari (35) and Parimala and their two children.

On Thursday evening, when the children got back home, they found Pandian and Parimala lying dead. On information, Poonamallee rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

A case of suspicious death was registered and a probe was initiated.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

CHENNAI: A man and his wife were found dead in their house near Poonamallee on Thursday. The police found a note, in which they did not blame anyone for their death. According to the police, the couple was identified as Pandian (40) and Parimala (30), his second wife. The police said Pandian lived with his two wives, Bhuvaneswari (35) and Parimala and their two children. On Thursday evening, when the children got back home, they found Pandian and Parimala lying dead. On information, Poonamallee rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case of suspicious death was registered and a probe was initiated. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).