Dinner of the diplomats

CHENNAI: Like a lit lamp, The Chess Garden of The Leela Palace was shining bright. In nothing less than ethereal arrangement, the sharing of warmth, affection and the happiness that had been contained during the pandemic flourished. The Diwali Dinner hosted by President & Governing Council of Consular Corps Diplomatique (CCD) the Association of Honorary Consuls in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday was a gathering of officials from across the world.

Dressed in festive finery, the guests from the diplomatic core embraced Indian culture and traditions. Speaking about her first Deepavali celebration in Chennai, Hataichanok Sivara, director of Thai Trade Center, shared, “I have been in Chennai for the last two years. We try to be involved in almost all the festivities to know more about Indian culture. There was a halt in celebrations due to the pandemic. Coming together and celebrating this year feels special.” Concurring, her spouse, Ronarong Changkaewmanee added, “Before coming to India, we had our doubts.

But the country, its beautiful roads lined with trees, the warmth of the people and the never-ending festivities, have made us fall in love with it.” The event witnessed the participation of almost 35 members including the consular corps, honorary consuls, diplomats, consul generals and trade commissioners of different countries posted in Tamil Nadu.

Alison Emoto, honorary consul of Portugal said, “ It is an emotional feeling to meet old and new friends after almost four years. During the pandemic, we didn’t have a meet-up like this. This year it is like the heavens have opened and we are meeting almost every week in October as it coincides with Deepavali and National Day celebrations. Meet-ups like these motivate us to keep going forward not backward. We miss some of our friends who had to leave for their respective countries.

This time, we have the opportunity to bond with the new representatives.” CCD headed by Dr. Yashwanth Kumar Venkataraman, honorary consul of El Salvador in South India, is the only Association of Honorary Consuls in Tamil Nadu. The organisation encourages internal engagement between the members and attempts to connect the community with the consular core.

The honorary consuls are crucial in fostering business, commerce, and tourism between Tamil Nadu and the nations they represent. They serve as a vital link in bridging the divide and have helped establish a number of enterprises in the state. The event celebrating the friendship between the diplomats concluded with a Deepavali dinner including an array of signature cocktails and exotic global street food.

