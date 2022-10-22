Police martyrs remembered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu led police officers, defence staff and retired police officers in paying tributes to police personnel who died in the line of duty, on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day on Friday.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who were killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops in 1959. In the campus of DGP’s office on Kamarajar Salai, Sylendra Babu placed a wreath and paid respect to the personnel at the Martyrs’ Column. He was followed by former Governor of West Bengal M K Narayanan, Rear Admiral S Venkata Raman, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Chennai Collector S Amirthajothi and other officers.

As many as 264 police personnel who lost their lives from September 1 last year till August 31 of this year were remembered at the Police Commemoration Day across the country this year. In TN, SSI Boominathan attached to Tiruchy Rural Police was murdered by two goat thieves, SSI M Chandrasekaran and constable, P Devarajan, died in an accident in Namakkal and another constable was injured after he hit by a van.

