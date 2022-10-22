Home Cities Chennai

Stalin to the rescue of man hurt after falling from bike

CM MK Stalin on Friday came to the rescue of a man who suffered head injuries after he fell from his two-wheeler and helped him reach the hospital quickly. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday came to the rescue of a man who suffered head injuries after he fell from his two-wheeler and helped him reach the hospital quickly. 

Arulraj of Choolaimedu in Chennai fell from his two-wheeler near DMS Metro Rail Station and suffered injuries on his head. The CM, who was passing by, stopped his vehicle and arranged for an autorickshaw to get him to the hospital. 

A constable accompanied Arulraj. The CM also contacted N Ezhilan MLA and asked him to ensure that proper treatment is given to Arulraj at the Royapettah government hospital.

