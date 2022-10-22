Tailored to trend

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the season of family gatherings, hosting parties and exchanging warmth and love, getting ready for the Deepavali look is an difficult choice. This might get even tougher if you are a mom-to-be or a new mother. For some, it might be the nervousness to step out after the pregnancy period. For others, the comfortable maternity wardrobe might not suit the festive needs. “Nothing should prevent you from feeling confident and pretty,” say Abi Kalyan and Tina Vincent, two designers in the city who are sending comfort and love to all new mothers this season, through their Deepavali special designs.

Thottil by Abi Kalyan

While the last time it was only maxis, this Deepavali, Abi’s collection includes anarkalis, saris with blouses, half-sari ghagra choli, maxi dresses, brocades and shararas — all equipped with zips, and extra stitches and some with pockets and linings. The fabrics are sourced from across India. Comfort is promised through the use of the right fabrics like silk, brocade, georgette, chiffon, chanderi silk, tissue, cotton tissue, organza, bamboo silk, mulmul, satin cotton, tussar silk and south silk.

To ensure that mothers feel vibrant, Abi deliberately chose colours like yellow and embellished it with floral works. Picking up what is trending in the market, the designer has welcomed crushed and pleated georgette outfits. Explaining her designs, Abi states, “The outfits can be worn through the pregnancy period, after the delivery and during the nursing period.

By hiding the zips and giving designed detailing in the outfits, we ensure longevity of our outfits. Even after the nursing period, mothers chose to wear our outfits.” Abi is specific that babies should be comfortable lying on a mother’s shoulder and nothing there should disturb them. She says, “The baby’s skin is very delicate and somet imes even chikankari works can create impressions on their face when they are lying down. We try to avoid any fabric which is uncomfortable for the baby.”

Thus, designs, mirror works , sequins , chikankari and other adornments are avoided in the shoulder area. To compensate for that, detailing and works are given on sleeve ends. Even though there is no full customisation, the store offers sizing and adjustments. Online orders and in store orders are welcome. Festival collection starts from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. Apart from the Deepavali outfits, Abi and her store caters for all festivals. To order: The online store thottil.com provides shipping services all over the world.

For enquiries, contact

9962544764. Address: 20/15, C.P.

Ramasamy Street, Abhiramapuram,

Chennai:18

XXL by Tina Vincent

Tina Vincent doesn’t believe in restricting your wardrobe choices during pregnancy time. She encourages her customers to go with everything. She says, “You should have it all — Saris, T-shirts, crop tops, dresses, trousers and more. I don’t believe that you have to restrict yourself in what you wear. As long as you think, if that’s what you want, and if you are comfortable wearing it, then go for it.” Tina ensures comfort not only in the silhouette, but also in the fabric.

She selects georgette for its lightweight and slimming characteristic, cotton knit for suiting the weather, muslin and chiffon for its flowing properties. She also consciously chooses colours like red, yellow, pink, and peach to brighten up the wardrobe in order to uplift the mother’s mood. Tina has an eye for reusable clothes and the ones which can be worn postpregnancy. She shares, “I prefer A-line dresses during the pregnancy, as it lasts through the process.

The cut of the dress will move with you and the silhouette will work. Collections in lycra with off-shoulders and stretches also provide ease to a nursing mother.” Tina also focuses on creating a special wardrobe after the baby’s birth. She advises not to prefer embroidered collections and multi-colour outfits as it causes discomfort for the baby.

“When the baby focusses on too many colours for a long time, it is not good for the baby’s eyesight. Simple colours and delicate threadworks in breathable fabric are preferred,” explains the designer. Price range of the collection is Rs 8,000 and above. To order: DM @ tinavincent on Instagram or contact 09884965165. Addre s s : XXL Tina Vincent, Kangayarpuram, Basha Garden, Mylapore, Chennai- 04

