Take care of your eyes this Deepavali

Deepava li is a festival of lights.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepavali is a festival of lights. Let us not make it dark by sustaining injuries to the eye while bursting crackers. It has been found that 45% of the ocular injuries in children occur at home, of which the cracker injuries constitute as high as 10%. According to Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, there has been an increased incidence of cracker injuries of the eye in the past few years, mainly because of parents’ negligence and the failure to follow protocols while bursting crackers.

The injuries referred to the hospital range from minimal injuries like corneal abrasions, lid injuries to major injuries like traumatic cataract, corneal tear, retinal detachment, vitreous hemorrhage and rupture globe. Most of the fire cracker injuries occur in adolescents less than 25 years of age, who indulge most in bursting crackers, without following the safety norms.

It is unfortunate that the innocent pedestrians are also affected due to the negligence of one such group. Ocular injuries in this age group result, not only in a physical disability but also affects psychologically leading to personality disorders creating a barrier for future opportunities of success. In case of cracker injuries, the cornea could be affected, leading to damaged eyesight.

The experts say that the rocket injuries are the worst, since they rupture the eyeballs and are very difficult to salvage. Blast injuries could lead to superficial burns, wherein certain metallic parts could enter the eye and damage it.

