CREDAI seeks automation of plan permission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has urged the government to ensure planning permission is automated so that Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority can concentrate on the growth and development of the infrastructure rather than on planning permissions.

This comes as many files are pending with the government as Online planning permission has been a failure. The files pertain to non-high rise buildings, layout reclassification, and high rise buildings. The status of reclassification and completion certificate is not updated on the website. It is learnt around 500 files are pending with applicants and CMDA. Even the Go Online, which was introduced with much fanfare, was a failure as only 10 permissions were given online. The rest is being done manually.

“A replay of the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) situation should be avoided at all costs. The OMR IT corridor’s foundation construction began 20 years ago, but even today, OMR residents lack access to drinking water and sewage systems. This kind of slow infrastructure development is unacceptable,” said the statement.

