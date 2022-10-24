Home Cities Chennai

Gang hurls bombs at rowdy’s house, hacks two in Chennai

A six-member gang hacked two people with knives and threw petrol bombs at the house of history-sheeter ‘Vellai’ Anand of Nanmangalam near Pallikaranai on Sunday morning.

Published: 24th October 2022 04:30 AM

By Express News Service

The injured are Kirubakaran (19) and Manoj Kumar (21). The police said around 2 am, the six-member gang came in two bikes and started asking about the house of ‘Vellai’ Anand.

They allegedly hurled petrol bombs at his house, which damaged the windows and washing machine. However, no one was injured. The gang then attacked Kirubakaran and Manoj Kumar when they confronted them, the police said.

The injured were taken to the Chromepet Government Hospital. 

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the gang had come to kill Anand.

