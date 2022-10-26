Explore Ayurveda from your kitchens

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Organisations under the Ministry of AYUSH celebrated the 7th Ayurveda Day 2022 under the theme ‘Ayurveda in every home every day’. To lay emphasis on the theme and to create awareness on Ayurveda in daily life National Institute of Siddha and Central Council for Research in Siddha with the support of Ministry of Ayush observed a six-week celebration.

Prof Dr R Meenakumari, director, NIS, and Prof Dr K Kanakavalli, director general, CCRS explained the use of pepper, cumin, mustard, fenugreek, asafoetida, and anise in every house enhances the immunity of the individual.

Their role in the pandemic is very significant. They not only curtail the spread of communicable diseases but also helps in the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases. Including turmeric, pepper, cumin, asafoetida, dry ginger, cardamom, fenugreek, and garlic in our daily diet acts as ‘Tridosha samani’ and they find a mention in Padartha Guna Chintamani.

CHENNAI: Organisations under the Ministry of AYUSH celebrated the 7th Ayurveda Day 2022 under the theme ‘Ayurveda in every home every day’. To lay emphasis on the theme and to create awareness on Ayurveda in daily life National Institute of Siddha and Central Council for Research in Siddha with the support of Ministry of Ayush observed a six-week celebration. Prof Dr R Meenakumari, director, NIS, and Prof Dr K Kanakavalli, director general, CCRS explained the use of pepper, cumin, mustard, fenugreek, asafoetida, and anise in every house enhances the immunity of the individual. Their role in the pandemic is very significant. They not only curtail the spread of communicable diseases but also helps in the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases. Including turmeric, pepper, cumin, asafoetida, dry ginger, cardamom, fenugreek, and garlic in our daily diet acts as ‘Tridosha samani’ and they find a mention in Padartha Guna Chintamani.