Home Cities Chennai

Explore Ayurveda from your kitchens

Organisations under the Ministry of AYUSH celebrated the 7th Ayurveda Day 2022 under the theme ‘Ayurveda in every home every day’.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Organisations under the Ministry of AYUSH celebrated the 7th Ayurveda Day 2022 under the theme ‘Ayurveda in every home every day’. To lay emphasis on the theme and to create awareness on Ayurveda in daily life National Institute of Siddha and Central Council for Research in Siddha with the support of Ministry of Ayush observed a six-week celebration.

Prof Dr R Meenakumari, director, NIS, and Prof Dr K Kanakavalli, director general, CCRS explained the use of pepper, cumin, mustard, fenugreek, asafoetida, and anise in every house enhances the immunity of the individual.

Their role in the pandemic is very significant. They not only curtail the spread of communicable diseases but also helps in the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases. Including turmeric, pepper, cumin, asafoetida, dry ginger, cardamom, fenugreek, and garlic in our daily diet acts as ‘Tridosha samani’ and they find a mention in Padartha Guna Chintamani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp