Home Cities Chennai

Two Tiruvarur temple idols that went missing 50 years ago traced to US  

The Idol Wing CID has begun paperwork to retrieve from the US two bronze antique idols stolen from a temple in Tiruvarur 50 years ago.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

The idol wing has begun paperwork to bring back the idols of Somaskandar (top) and dancing Sambandar. (Photo | Express)

The idol wing has begun paperwork to bring back the idols of Somaskandar (top) and dancing Sambandar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing CID has begun paperwork to retrieve from the US two bronze antique idols stolen from a temple in Tiruvarur 50 years ago. While the idol of Somaskandar is with the Freer Sackler Museum in Washington DC, that of dancing Sambandar was sold by Christie’s, a London-based auction house, to someone in the US for $98,500 (approximately `81.5 lakh). Police hope to obtain details of the buyer from the auction house.

The wing began the investigation based on a complaint lodged by S Nagarajan, inspector, HR&CE, at Vikrapandiyam in Thiruvarur in 2017. He said three antique metal idols belonging to Viswanatha Swamy Temple in Thiruvarur district were stolen and replaced with replicas. No image of the original idols was with temple management, according to a press release.

During investigation, police obtained the original photographs from French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) and started scouring the web for similar photographs. At long last, they came upon the photograph of Somaskandar idol on the website of Freer Sackler Museum and that of dancing Sambandar idol on Christies.com. 

Last week, police sent Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties to the US to bring back the idols under the UNESCO Treaty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvarur temple
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp