Home Cities Chennai

A Siva temple with a unique sanctum

An interesting feature is that main sanctum is circular in plan with the vimana above it also being circular in shape.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Lord shiva and goddess Parvati.

Lord shiva and goddess Parvati.

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Jvaraharesvara temple is one of the lesser-known Siva temples of Kanchipuram. The Siva Linga worshipped in the central sanctum as Jvaraharesvara is believed to cure all diseases. This temple, which was constructed in the later Chola period possibly in the 12-13th centuries AD, bears an inscription of the 13th century AD, which mentions the name of this deity as Suravattarmudaiya Nayanar.

The temple has a five-tier gopuram on the east side and a spacious prakaram. Flanking the doorway are the sculptures of Sankha Nidhi and Padma Nidhi which are considered two of the nine types of treasures in ancient Hindu thought and are often seen in temples of Tamil Nadu. On either side of this doorway are Brahma and Vishnu, while the lintel on top of this door has carvings of Siva, Parvati and Ganesha. The inner mandapa and the passage (antarala) leading to the central sanctum are typical of Chola architecture.

An interesting feature is that main sanctum is circular in plan with the vimana above it also being circular in shape. The vimanam over the sanctum has several beautiful sculptures while the perforated stone windows of different designs on the walls of the vimanam are exquisite creations of the Chola sculptors which are seen in other temples of this era too.

There are some ancient epigraphs inscribed on the stone base of this shrine. The earliest belongs to the reign of Vikrama Chola (dated 1123 AD) and records gifts of land to this temple. An epigraph of a chieftain named Vijaya Gandagopala (dated 1270 AD) in the 13th century AD records a gift of tax on looms to the temple of Suravattarmudaiya Nayanar in the city (nagaram) of Kanchipuram. Another inscription in  this shrine is of the time of the Vijayanagara prince Kampana Udaiyar of the 14th century AD which records the gift of supervision in this temple to a certain individual.

Ancient name
The original name of this deity was Suravattarmudaiya Nayanar

Unique design
The main sanctum is circular in shape

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp