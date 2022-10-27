A Siva temple with a unique sanctum

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: The Jvaraharesvara temple is one of the lesser-known Siva temples of Kanchipuram. The Siva Linga worshipped in the central sanctum as Jvaraharesvara is believed to cure all diseases. This temple, which was constructed in the later Chola period possibly in the 12-13th centuries AD, bears an inscription of the 13th century AD, which mentions the name of this deity as Suravattarmudaiya Nayanar.

The temple has a five-tier gopuram on the east side and a spacious prakaram. Flanking the doorway are the sculptures of Sankha Nidhi and Padma Nidhi which are considered two of the nine types of treasures in ancient Hindu thought and are often seen in temples of Tamil Nadu. On either side of this doorway are Brahma and Vishnu, while the lintel on top of this door has carvings of Siva, Parvati and Ganesha. The inner mandapa and the passage (antarala) leading to the central sanctum are typical of Chola architecture.

An interesting feature is that main sanctum is circular in plan with the vimana above it also being circular in shape. The vimanam over the sanctum has several beautiful sculptures while the perforated stone windows of different designs on the walls of the vimanam are exquisite creations of the Chola sculptors which are seen in other temples of this era too.

There are some ancient epigraphs inscribed on the stone base of this shrine. The earliest belongs to the reign of Vikrama Chola (dated 1123 AD) and records gifts of land to this temple. An epigraph of a chieftain named Vijaya Gandagopala (dated 1270 AD) in the 13th century AD records a gift of tax on looms to the temple of Suravattarmudaiya Nayanar in the city (nagaram) of Kanchipuram. Another inscription in this shrine is of the time of the Vijayanagara prince Kampana Udaiyar of the 14th century AD which records the gift of supervision in this temple to a certain individual.

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

