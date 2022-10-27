Home Cities Chennai

College student dies after falling from bus footboard Near Kolapakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student was run over by an MTC bus after he slipped and fell while travelling on the footboard, near Kolapakkam on Thursday. The deceased was B Sanjay, a first-year student at a private engineering college. The police said Sanjay was on the way to college on Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road.

On Wednesday morning, Sanjay reached Vandalur from his house in Urapakkam. From there he took a bus that was headed to Thiruporur from Tambaram. Since the bus was crowded, he was travelling on the footboard at the front entrance. When the bus reached Kolapakkam, he lost his grip and fell on the road. The rear wheel of the bus ran over him and he died on the spot.

On information, Tambaram TIW police rushed to the spot and recovered Sanjay’s body. It was then sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. MTC bus driver Perumal was arrested.  A probe is on.

