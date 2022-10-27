On the warpath to dharma

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AR filter for Instagram where one gets to enter Raavan’s world and see what he is doing has just been released. Renowned author Amish Tripathi, dressed in a white t-shirt with a picture of his book cover, and blue jeans, excitedly explains what a user needs to do to get a glimpse of one of the famous characters in the epic, Ramayana. The same day, he is in Chennai — attending book-signing events across three locations. He also offers time, once again, for this reporter, who had last met him three years ago, at the launch of his third book of the Ram Chandra series — Raavan- Enemy of Aryavarta.

Seated in the lobby of Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, we start with the same question, the answer for which the nation wants to know. Why did he take so long to release this instalment? Yet, in between that he released two other books — Dharma, co-authored with his sister Bhavna Roy, and Legend of Suheldev. How did he juggle so many books, themes and ideas at once? He has a simple answer. “I am a workaholic.” That’s good news for him, apparently. “Because it’s not just the books, I also have a diplomatic job — I’m the director of The Nehru Centre in London and Minister (Culture) at the Indian High Commission in the UK. Besides that, I also have my company, The Immortal Studio, where we are producing the book into a movie. I’m shooting for documentaries too. So I have four jobs, and fortunately, I am a workaholic,” he says, elated.

I am almost guilty of beginning to bombard him with questions that arose in my mind when I read his latest release, War of Lanka, the fourth in the Ram Chandra Series. He is nothing but humble, as he answers my questions and indulges in discussing theories.

Excerpts follow.

Every chapter talks about the concept of dharma and adharma. Though Ramayana is an epic that speaks of the importance of dharma, how do you keep your young readers clued in?

You know, one of the assumptions that is often made, which is an erroneous assumption, is that youngsters are not interested in ‘thinking subjects’. I admit, in some countries, many youngsters do not do as much thinking as they should, but not so in India. Some of the most philosophical questions I get are from youngsters. So this assumption that they don’t think, no, I disagree with that. And everyone can have moods, right? There are times when I enjoy Rajinikanth movies or a Salman Khan movie; they’re great fun. But I can enjoy Interstellar or Inception too, where you have to pay attention otherwise you’ll lose track of what’s going on. So the same youth can like something on Instagram or like a deep book, which has layers, which discusses dharma. I think the Indian youth has the capacity to actually (understand dharma) depending on the mood they’re in. That’s the reason why my books sell; most of my readers are the youth. Proof of the pudding is in the eating.

We see Raavan going on a path of redemption, but we also see a different shade given to Vibhishan.

In my view, it’s not that if someone turns against a family, they are wrong. In the Indian way, it’s not about your action, it’s about your reasons for that action. Some people choose family over the country, and some choose country over family. In either case, if it’s being done for the right reasons, for the concept of dharma, for deeper selflessness, I can understand. But if you’re choosing yourself over either your family or country, to me that’s crossing a line; that is not dharma. We can have various debates on what dharma is but one thing on which dharma is very clear is it’s not about selfishness. Dharma can never be about selfishness. To me, Vibhishan has always come across that way. Kumbhakarna and Indrajit may have been on the wrong side, but they at least had some sense of dharma in what they did, in my perception.

In this book, Bharat and Shatrughan have a major role to play. The famous works and retellings don’t have this angle.

This is among the things that have troubled me from a young age when I heard the Ramayana. Every version of the Ramayana is very clear on one thing, you can have different interpretations, but one thing is constant that the four brothers are very close to each other. You don’t find one version where they had fights. The way I see it, the four brothers are really close to each other and their bhabhi (sister-in-law) has been kidnapped. The other two brothers won’t stay (elsewhere); they will come running and fight shoulder to shoulder with their brothers. For me, that was the most logical thing.

We see Shatrughan as a brilliant engineer. And you mirror him with another royal brother, Vibhishan…

…But he (Vibhishan) is driven by selfishness. You know, all of us are blessed with talents. The question is, what do we use those talents for? That defines your character. So the way I see it, is, if your character is not strong, then having talents is often a curse rather than a blessing. Because you use your talents for things which are not good. Which is why in the Indian dharmic way more important than talents has been the strength of character. And Vibhishan is obviously a brilliant person, a brilliant engineer, and driven by selfishness. Shatrughan is also a brilliant engineer but driven by a larger cause — selflessness.

There is a lot of science, a myriad of Physics concepts explained, especially when building the bridge to Lanka.

I’ve always been interested in Ram Setu and I’ve read various things about how this bridge could have been built. I’m not saying I’m a scholar, someone needs to read the primary sources. But I’m trying to put my logical, rational explanation of what could have been the way to which this bridge was built. So, my books are written from the perspective of rationality; plausibility, no. It’s not fantasy. Therefore, I have to provide some engineering and scientific explanations.

Majority of the book, you explain the building of the bridge, talking about war strategies. But the glorious battle ends in two days?

Because a lot of it was the build-up of the strategies towards the war. If you include the battles that happened in Onguiaahra, the war was much longer. And that was actually a feinting battle. The real battle emerged from behind. And that is a very standard military strategy, that you misdirect the enemy. This actually ties into the topography of Lanka. In ancient times, all of Lanka’s ports were on the east coast because it was easily navigable. The West coast didn’t have too many ports or too many sand banks. So Lanka was always prepared for defence on the eastern side, just like Singapore in British time was prepared for an attack from the seaside. But the Japanese attacked from the land, which was a surprise attack and Singapore lost within a day. So actually, that’s what Lord Ram did, he gave a feinting attack from the East coast.

You end the book in a way that indicates that the Ram Chandra series is a prequel to the Meluha series. Was this always your plan?

Yes, it was one of the ways to see the Ram Chandra series. It’s a 1500-year prequel to the events of the Shiva trilogy. Which is why the fifth book, I will release many years later, because you have a sense of conclusion with this book, the story is over. The fifth book will connect the Ram Chandra series to the Shiva trilogy. Which is why it’s called Rise of Meluha.

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 475

Price: Rs 499

