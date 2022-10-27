Home Cities Chennai

Techie electrocuted after touching lamppost on Chennai road median 

The victim was identified as S Ilavarasan, a native of Ramanathapuram district, who was staying with his friends in Pallikaranai.  

Published: 27th October 2022

S Ilavarasan

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old software engineer was electrocuted when he touched a lamppost while trying to cross a road median in Pallikaranai on Tuesday.Police sources said the underground wire connection to the lamppost was not intact and open wires coming into contact with the lamppost may have triggered the electrocution. The victim was identified as S Ilavarasan, a native of Ramanathapuram district, who was staying with his friends in Pallikaranai.  

On Tuesday night, Ilavarasan and his friends went out in a car for dinner. The four men parked the car on the Velachery-Tambaram High Road near Kaiveli bus stop and decided to cross the road to go to a restaurant on the other side. “While two of his friends crossed over and reached the eatery, Ilavarasan and another friend were waiting for vehicles to pass,” said a senior police officer.

While trying to cross the road, Ilavarasan touched a lamppost on the road median, suffered an electric shock and collapsed, police said. His friends raised the alarm and Ilavarasan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Madipakkam police registered a case and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem examination. 

After preliminary investigation, police said the underground wire connection to the lamppost was not intact. Police said they had informed the city corporation authorities about the incident. The corporation commissioner has sought a report from the electrical department. “We are probing the cause of the incident and are waiting for the report,” said a corporation official. 

Native of Ramnad 
Ilavarasan was working on a website with his friends. He was a coder. He did not go home for Deepavali

