Teen held for murder of minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after the body of a minor girl was found in a lake in Thiruvallur, a 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing her and dumping the body. Police said that he was in a relationship with the girl and allegedly killed her when she asked him to marry her.

The accused V Praveen from Ponneri was arrested under POCSO Act. The victim was a 15-year-old Class 10 student at a government school in the locality, but discontinued studies a few months ago.On October 23, her parents filed a missing complaint with the Uthukottai police station. Two days later, her body was found in a lake near Aramani village in Gummidipoondi, said the police.

After preliminary probe, police found out that Praveen was in a relationship with her. He was picked up and allegedly confessed to killing her, said sources. “On Sunday, the girl met him in a forest area near the lake. After being physically intimate with the girl, Praveen refused to marry her. The girl threatened to inform the police,” said the police.

Infuriated, Praveen allegedly assaulted her, called his 17-year-old friend and the duo strangled her. Then they took her body and dumped it in the lake 300m away, said the police. A hunt is on for the juvenile.

