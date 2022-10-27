Two Institute of Mental Health inmates to tie knot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in the history of Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Kilpauk, two inmates are set to get married on Friday. Director of the institute, Dr P Poorna Chandrika, said the issue came to her as a complaint. A few months ago, some staff complained the duo was coming to the institute late in the night and hanging around together often. The woman is working in R’vive cafe and the man in the Day Care Centre of the institute. “I had to put some restrictions and even went to the extent of separating them by posting in out patient and in patient units. That is when the woman came to me and requested me to send her out of the Institute instead. She said she needed a companion or partner who will take care of her needs,” said Poorna Chandrika, adding she took the decision after deep introspection as the man is affected with mood disorder and the woman has depression. “Though they are almost leading a normal life now, we should make sure the condition should not relapse,“ she said. The wedding will take place at the temple in the institute’s compound, said Poorna Chandrika.