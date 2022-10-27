Home Cities Chennai

Two Institute of Mental Health inmates to tie knot

A few months ago, some staff complained the duo was coming to the institute late in the night and  hanging around together often.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in the history of Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Kilpauk, two inmates are set to get married on Friday. Director of the institute, Dr P Poorna Chandrika, said the issue came to her as a complaint. A few months ago, some staff complained the duo was coming to the institute late in the night and  hanging around together often.

The woman is working in R’vive cafe and the man in the Day Care Centre of the institute. “I had to put some restrictions and even went to the extent of separating them by posting in out patient and in patient units. That is when the woman came to me and requested me to send her out of the Institute instead. She said she needed a companion or partner who will take care of her needs,” said Poorna Chandrika, adding she took the decision after deep introspection as the man is affected with mood disorder and the woman has depression.

“Though they are almost leading a normal life now, we should make sure the condition should not relapse,“ she said. The wedding will take place at the temple in the institute’s compound, said Poorna Chandrika.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institute of Mental Health
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp