Black magic? Days after burial, girl’s head missing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The head of a 12-year-old girl who was buried near Chengalpattu on October 15 was found missing on Wednesday. Police suspect her head was cut off for black magic since they found a rope, a torch, lemons, turmeric powder, and kumkum near the grave.

The girl, Krithika, lived in Chitravadi. On October 5, a lamp post fell on her, police said, adding that she succumbed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 14. On Tuesday, passersby noticed that Krithika’s grave was dug up.

Her parents lodged a police complaint, and on Wednesday, officials exhumed Krithika’s body. It was found that the head was missing. A postmortem confirmed that the head was removed after the body was buried. A case has been registered.

