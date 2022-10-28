Home Cities Chennai

Sewerage board pumps up prep ahead of northeast monsoon

Superintending and executive engineers have been assigned to all zones and will also aid in monsoon- related work.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A Chennai-based journalist died on Sunday after he allegedly slipped inside an under-construction stormwater drain near Kasi Theatre in Ashok Nagar | r satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, expected to hit the city on Saturday, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has intensified its measures to avert mishaps, and will launch campaigns instructing civilians not to open manholes.

A senior CMWSSB official told TNIE the city has 313 sewage pumping stations (SPS) and 12 treatment plants with enough staff to handle any exigency. Superintending and executive engineers have been assigned to all zones and will also aid in monsoon- related work.

The pumping stations have extra motors and officials to ensure rainwater doesn’t mix with sewage. “To prevent diseases caused by water pollution and add chlorine to drinking water, we have procured 1 lakh kg of bleaching powder,” highlighted another official. The stations in low-lying areas and near primary canals such as Cooum, Adyar, and Buckingham, have sandbags to prevent rainwater overflow, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai northeast monsoon
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp