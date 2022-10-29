Home Cities Chennai

Blood donation camp by Rotary a huge success

The drive saw students from at least 50 colleges affiliated to the university lining up in serpentine queues.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A rain-drenched Thursday morning in the city was no deterrent to the young volunteers who had gathered at the University of Madras, Chepauk, to donate blood, at a “Mega Blood Donation Camp” organised by the varsity’s NSS wing in association with the Rotary Club of Madras Besant Nagar and the Youth Red Cross. The drive saw students from at least 50 colleges affiliated to the university lining up in serpentine queues.

Organised by Dr Vaneeta Aggarwal, NSS co-ordinator at the university along with Anandan, NSS programme officer at the University of Madras, Taramani, and P Nedumaran, NSS programme officer, Guru Nanak College, the blood donation drive was inaugurated by Prof S Gowri, vice-chancellor, University of Madras, and Rotarian Dr N Nandakumar, district governor of the Rotary Club of Madras. Inaugurating the event, Gowri commended the efforts taken by the varsity’s NSS wing, the Rotarian community and the Youth Red Cross to put together the event.

“Blood donation is not just a noble and selfless act, it is also an act of awareness to society in general about how crucial it can be to save a person’s life,” he added. The vice-chancellor also highlighted the recent achievements of the university’s NSS wing, including its world record for the largest environmental campaign held on October 15, which saw participation from over two lakh school and college students.

With around 800 students lining up for Thursday’s blood donation drive, Rotarian Dr Nandakumar expressed his enthusiasm at the response to the drive from young students. “I’m thrilled to see so many students lining up for such an event in spite of the rain we’ve had this morning. On behalf of the Rotary Club of Madras, I thank the University of Madras for organising this camp,” Nandakumar said. Also addressing the media was Dr Vaneeta Agarwal, who said “ Rakth dhaanam was the best dhaanam,” and went on to thank the NSS volunteers for making the event a success.

