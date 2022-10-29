Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man stalks girl, held

A 22-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act on Thursday on the charge of ransacking vehicles and threatening to murder the mother of a Class girl 12 he was stalking for two years.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Minor, rape, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act on Thursday on the charge of ransacking vehicles and threatening to murder the mother of a Class girl 12 he was stalking for two years. The accused J Praveen (22) of Nesapakkam, is a school dropout who was doing menial jobs, police said.

Praveen has pending cases against him for possession of ganja and assault. “Whenever the girl walks to school or returns back, Praveen used to walk behind her and make lewd comments,” police said. Recently, Praveen started waiting for the girl outside her house.

Two weeks ago, the girl informed her mother. The woman confronted Praveen and he stayed away for a few days, police said. But he came back again  Praveen reached her house on Thursday and threatened to kill her. He also ransacked two vehicles in front of the house. A case was filed. Praveen was held under charges of harassment, issuing threats, assault, and Pocso Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp