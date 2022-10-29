Chennai man stalks girl, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act on Thursday on the charge of ransacking vehicles and threatening to murder the mother of a Class girl 12 he was stalking for two years. The accused J Praveen (22) of Nesapakkam, is a school dropout who was doing menial jobs, police said.

Praveen has pending cases against him for possession of ganja and assault. “Whenever the girl walks to school or returns back, Praveen used to walk behind her and make lewd comments,” police said. Recently, Praveen started waiting for the girl outside her house.

Two weeks ago, the girl informed her mother. The woman confronted Praveen and he stayed away for a few days, police said. But he came back again Praveen reached her house on Thursday and threatened to kill her. He also ransacked two vehicles in front of the house. A case was filed. Praveen was held under charges of harassment, issuing threats, assault, and Pocso Act.

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act on Thursday on the charge of ransacking vehicles and threatening to murder the mother of a Class girl 12 he was stalking for two years. The accused J Praveen (22) of Nesapakkam, is a school dropout who was doing menial jobs, police said. Praveen has pending cases against him for possession of ganja and assault. “Whenever the girl walks to school or returns back, Praveen used to walk behind her and make lewd comments,” police said. Recently, Praveen started waiting for the girl outside her house. Two weeks ago, the girl informed her mother. The woman confronted Praveen and he stayed away for a few days, police said. But he came back again Praveen reached her house on Thursday and threatened to kill her. He also ransacked two vehicles in front of the house. A case was filed. Praveen was held under charges of harassment, issuing threats, assault, and Pocso Act.