Monsoon coming soon in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai woke up to a gloomy and drenched Thursday a prelude to the monsoon season that is all set to take over the city and its surrounding areas in the coming month. Intermittent spells of rain have been giving the city a respite for a few days now, but the one on Thursday set the tone for the Northeastern monsoons.

Colourful umbrellas came out, bikers took shelter at petrol bunks and bus stops, while some decided to enjoy the pitter patter falling on their faces, and then there were schoolchildren rejoicing the end of a hectic day. Our streets too quickly filled up with rainwater.

