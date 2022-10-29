St Thomas Mount railway station murder: Suspect stalked girl for 10 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The suspect in the recent St Thomas Mount Railway Station murder told the CB-CID that he had been stalking the movements of M Sathya (20) for 10 days prior to pushing her in front of the oncoming train. “For three days leading up to the murder, D Sathish (32) waited for her at the station. We have CCTV footage to corroborate this, and suspect it could be a planned murder,” said a CB-CID officer.

The Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court in Saidapet granted one-day custody of the suspect from the morning of October 27 - 28, said the officer. Inquiry was held on October 27, and he was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

“He said that he had been in love with her for the past two years. As she was about to get married to someone else, he decided to confront her on October 13, “ the officer said. On October 13 afternoon, Sathish allegedly followed Sathya while she was waiting to board a train to Mambalam.

Sathish pushed Sathya in front of a coming train that was bound for Beach Station. She died on the spot and Sathish fled. Hours after Sathya’s death, her father P Manickam (47) a cab driver allegedly took his life in his house. Special teams arrested the accused near Thoraipakkam the same night. The next day, DGP C Sylendra Babu ordered the case be transferred to CB-CID.

(Aid for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

