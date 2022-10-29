Teen travelling on footboard crushed under bus wheels

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 11 boy travelling on footboard of a government bus died after he came under the wheels of the bus on Friday morning, just three days after a college student died in Chennai under similar circumstances.

Yuvaraj, 16, was a student of a government school in Mambakkam, police said. A resident of Nallambakkam village, Yuvaraj used to go to school by MTC bus every day, police said. “On Friday morning, he boarded a bus plying between Kandigai and Kelambakkam to reach school. The bus was crowded with students. Yuvaraj along with several others was standing on footboard,” a senior police officer said.

Around 7am, when the bus was crossing Thazhambur, the bus driver hit a sudden brake. In the impact, Yuvaraj fell down from the bus and came under the wheels. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Thazhambur police registered a case and sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.

