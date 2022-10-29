Home Cities Chennai

Teen travelling on footboard crushed under bus wheels

Yuvaraj, 16, was a student of a government school in Mambakkam, police said.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Death, road accident

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 11 boy travelling on footboard of a government bus died after he came under the wheels of the bus on Friday morning, just three days after a college student died in Chennai under similar circumstances. 

Yuvaraj, 16, was a student of a government school in Mambakkam, police said. A resident of Nallambakkam village, Yuvaraj used to go to school by MTC bus every day, police said. “On Friday morning, he boarded a bus plying between Kandigai and Kelambakkam to reach school. The bus was crowded with students. Yuvaraj along with several others was standing on footboard,” a senior police officer said.   

Around 7am, when the bus was crossing Thazhambur, the bus driver hit a sudden brake. In the impact, Yuvaraj fell down from the bus and came under the wheels. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Thazhambur police registered a case and sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident chennai
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp