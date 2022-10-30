Home Cities Chennai

36 foreigners among 186 pass-outs at Officers Training Academy

The foreign cadets included members from Bhutan, Maldives and Nigeria of which 30 were from Bhutan, four from Maldives and two from Nigeria.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

The cadets on cloud nine after the graduation ceremony | Ashwin prasath

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 159 men and 63 women cadets graduated as officers in various arms and services of the Indian Army during the ceremonial passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday. Two widows of fallen soldiers were also among the cadets who passed out the parade.

Harveen Kaur Kahlon, a widow who is commissioned as an army cadet
Harveen Kaur Kahlon,
a widow who is commissioned
as an army cadet.

For Harveen Kaur Kahlon, 28, from Punjab, life took an unexpected turn three years ago. She was a Chemistry teacher in an international school in the state. Never did she imagine she would be joining the OTA, separated from her child, pass out of the academy and serve the country. When she was five months pregnant, her husband who was serving in the artillery division died in June 2019, of cardiac arrest. He did not see his son. “When I cleared the exam and wore the uniform, I remembered my husband. My parents and in-laws were supportive as ever. The time away from my son, in the academy, was hard,” said Kaur Kahlon.

Similarly, Rigzin Chorol, 32, who had passed out of the academy, was glued to her son. “We have been far from each other for so long that surviving the harsh and rigorous training seemed less hard. When the helicopters showered flowers, I believed my husband would be proud of me,” said Chorol, the first woman army officer from Ladakh. Her husband Rigzin Khandap died of cardiac arrest when her son was four-months-old. He was serving in the Ladakh Scout third Battalion.

The passing out parade saw 186 Indian cadets and another 36 foreign cadets who graduated will now be sent to serve their country. The foreign cadets included members from Bhutan, Maldives and Nigeria of which 30 were from Bhutan, four from Maldives and two from Nigeria.

The Parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operation Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army. The sword of honour and the academy silver medal was awarded to M Pavithra, an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru, for being an outstanding cadet.In one of its kind, three Cheetah and Chetak Helicopters attached to the Indian Airforce were deployed in the parade to shower petals on the cadets.

Sisters in the academy

While Shivani Tiwari, 23, finished her course in the OTA and passed out of the academy, her younger sister Sumedha Tiwari, is in the same academy in the junior year. They are the fourth generation in their family to wear a defence uniform. Their father is serving in the Navy.

Foreign cadets

For Sonam Yangchen, a 23-year-old science graduate from Bhutan one of the first challenges was to survive the weather conditions in Chennai. Yangchen followed the path of her father, a retired army officer of the Royal Bhutan Army. She joined the OTA in December last year. “Initially, the weather was unbearable, but with more passing days I adapted. The training helped me understand what lies ahead of me,” said Yangchen. She is one of the 30 cadets from Bhutan who will now return to join as Lieutenants in the Royal Bhutan Army.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Officers Training Academy Indian Army
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp