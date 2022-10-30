Chennai's Victoria Hall to undergo seismic retrofitting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the city corporation’s initiative to restore Victoria Hall, the heritage building will undergo seismic retrofitting to make it less vulnerable to displacement in case of an earthquake.The corporation undertook the renovation at a cost of Rs 28.3 crore under its Special Projects department. The project, funded under Singara Chennai 2.0, will include fixing cracks in walls and floors.

Among the work being undertaken now is laying floor tiles in line with historic patterns, building a timber staircase, and procuring furniture in keeping with the historical design and significance. Since the building has no toilets, toilets are to be constructed.

A cafe with a dry pantry and a museum will be built on the ground floor, and a conference hall on the first floor. The facade, which was ridden with vegetation and dirt, will also get a facelift. According to the corporation’s project report prepared by the consultant, the building suffered “settlement issues” after the recent underground Metro rail work, and two vertical cracks on the north and south facades. The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed in detail.

