Traffic diversions in Chennai on Sunday in view of Thevar Jayanthi celebrations

Vehicles arriving from Chamiers road to Saidapet will be diverted at the junction of Cenotaph Road and GKM Bridge towards Gandhi Mandapam Point.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have announced traffic diversions on Sunday for Thevar Jayanthi celebrations as a large number of politicians are expected to pay homage to the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam at the Anna Salai Nandanam junction. The diversions will be in place from 7 am.

Vehicles hading from Saidapet towards Chamiers Road and Turn Bulls Point will be diverted at the junction of Anna Salai and Link Road along Link Road, Model Hutment Road, VN Road, South Boag Road, North Boag Road, Thyagaraya Road, Eldams Road, SIET, KB Dasan Road.

Vehicles proceeding to Saidapet from Teynampet will be diverted at the Cenotaph Road junction towards GKM Bridge via Kotturpuram Bridge, Gandhi Mandapam Point, SVP Road. GKM flyover will be made one way with entry from Anna Salai and Cenotaph Road junction and there will be no entry from Kotturpuram Bridge to Anna Salai. Vehicles arriving from Chamiers road to Saidapet will be diverted at the junction of Cenotaph Road and GKM Bridge towards Gandhi Mandapam Point.

