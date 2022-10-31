A daring display

Home Cities Chennai

Just before they are sent out to serve the country, a day is dedicated to a set of graceful acts the Combined Display.

Passing Out Parade

Passing Out Parade in Officers Training Academy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every year, the Officers Training Academy paints a picture of valour and virtue at its Passing Out Parade. Cadets dressed in crisp uniforms, along with their families, beaming with pride and honour.

This year’s Combined Display event saw a gymnastic display, khukri hath dance, motorcycle, band, equestrian and helicopter displays, and a gatka display.

TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath brings us snaps of grit and glitz from the celebrations at the OTA.

