A daring display

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every year, the Officers Training Academy paints a picture of valour and virtue at its Passing Out Parade. Cadets dressed in crisp uniforms, along with their families, beaming with pride and honour.

Just before they are sent out to serve the country, a day is dedicated to a set of graceful acts the Combined Display.

This year’s Combined Display event saw a gymnastic display, khukri hath dance, motorcycle, band, equestrian and helicopter displays, and a gatka display.

TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath brings us snaps of grit and glitz from the celebrations at the OTA.

