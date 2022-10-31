Home Cities Chennai

Chennai, neighbouring districts brace for heavy rain: RMC

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy-rain warning for Chennai and its neighboring districts from October 31 to November 2. 

heavy rainfall image

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, S Balachandran sent the communication to the State authorities concerned in this regard. The districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram have been issued an orange alert, where heavy to very heavy rains are forecast on Monday and Tuesday. 

The official said due to the likely movement of a trough in easterlies across TN, heavy rain is expected over Chennai city from October 31 to November 2, while heavy to very heavy rain is likely over the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet during the next five days. 

Besides Chennai region, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rains.

