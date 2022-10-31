Chennai, neighbouring districts brace for heavy rain: RMC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rain warning for Chennai and its neighbouring districts from October 31 to November 2.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, S Balachandran sent the communication to the State authorities concerned in this regard. The districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram have been issued an orange alert, where heavy to very heavy rains are forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

The official said due to the likely movement of a trough in easterlies across TN, heavy rain is expected over Chennai city from October 31 to November 2, while heavy to very heavy rain is likely over the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet during the next five days.

Besides Chennai region, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rains.

