Home Cities Chennai

When Harry Potter teaches mental health

She connected it with her favourite subject psychology and branched out her new method of mental health care Harry Potter Workshops.

Published: 31st October 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Ezhil Meena's Harry Potter Workshops. (Photo | Express)

Ezhil Meena's Harry Potter Workshops. (Photo | Express)

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When author JK Rowling’s fictional character Harry Potter undergoes a lot of confusing emotions and is unable to express himself because of his deep-rooted miseries, many of us felt he was living under our skin.

And it was precisely this factor that motivated Ezhil Meena to pick up the novel and find a deeper meaning to it. She connected it with her favourite subject psychology and branched out her new method of mental health care Harry Potter Workshops.

Initiatives to build hope
Ezhil, an assistant professor of psychology at Women’s Christian College, a counselling psychologist and a research scholar fell in love with the Harry Potter series when she was in class 11. When Ezhil founded The Good Talk in 2019 after completing her Masters in Psychology from Mount Carmel College, she wanted to create a place where people from non-psychology backgrounds could benefit from the subject. Her organisation serves as a place for people to bond and talk about mental health.

“I started The Good Talk as a mental health initiative and have been doing workshops and creating support groups since then. I felt like people can benefit from psychology, by understanding themselves better, figuring out conflict resolution, pondering on how to be better and how to manage relationships, stress, and all of that.”

Bringing Harry Potter into her workshops was her recent invention and she shares, “When I read Harry Potter, or watch the movies, I can draw lines between the themes in Harry Potter and mental health. I thought it would be easier for them to relate to concepts when I give them examples from Harry Potter. Through the workshops, we are focusing on emotions, forgiveness, especially self-forgiveness, self-compassion, self-love, self-care, fitness and also managing stress during hard times like Covid.”

Methods employed
Trained in various modes of psychotherapy, Ezhil uses scientific, evidence-based interventions in her services. She starts with The Dobby Effect, which evaluates our underlying emotions and the self-critical projections which often show low self-esteem and confidence in a person.

She explains, “When Dobby is introduced, he is always hitting himself and calling himself stupid. His behaviour shows that he is overly critical of himself. But when it comes to others, he is always praising them and loving them unconditionally.”

To overcome The Dobby Effect, according to the psychologist, there should be self-compassion. As a first step to developing self-compassion, she asks us to find our dementors, which deplete the happiness and light out of our lives.

These dementors might be the people, places or reasons that trigger us and instigate our traumas. After identifying the dementors, like in the book, the Patronus Charm to eliminate them is performed. Ezhil’s Patronus Charm is the method of writing down the participant’s happy memories, achievements and things that they are grateful for.

She shares, “Maintaining good mental health takes a lot of work and discipline. Maintaining a log of happy memories might seem like an easy task but doing it every day makes it difficult.

Sometimes, in times of emotional overwhelmingness, it will be hard for us to even find one happy memory from our past. During times like that, this method helps.” The next step in the process will be watching yourself in the Mirror of Erised, the one which reveals your deepest desires.

Through this, she asks everyone to address their deepest aspirations and goals and develop strategies to get there. Among the various methods performed at her workshops, these are the highlighted ones.

For Harry Potter fans, The Good Talk is a comfort corner to exhibit their emotions and problems in a much easier way. For others, Ezhil provides an inclusive environment to reconnect with themselves. Ezhil plans on expanding her workshops to more places in Bengaluru and Chennai and exploring more fun themes.
 
For more details follow @goodtalk_mentalhealth on Instagram, or call 9943377749
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JK Rowling Harry Potter Ezhil Meena Harry Potter Workshops
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp