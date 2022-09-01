Home Cities Chennai

The sacred showstopper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The skies may be grey cast but fret not, for it is the season of stars roaming among us. Yesterday, the Remover of Obstacles was spotted making an appearance on several streets in the latest fashion. Donning an army uniform, sitting atop golden thrones, cows and buffaloes, Vinayakar posed with his usual amiability, sometimes with his parents onstage. 

TNIE photographers also spotted the God of wisdom partaking in a friendly game of chess with his brother, Murugan and paying a tribute to the frontliner workers of the pandemic. This Vinayakar Jayanthi, our lensmen R Satish Babu, P Jawahar and Martin Louis capture stills of the showstopper as fans welcome and celebrate him in myriad ways.

