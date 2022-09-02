Cops rescue kidnap victim

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, who was allegedly kidnapped for cheating a businessman, was rescued within hours by the Tambaram police.

The victim, Chandra Sekar from Ashok Nagar, is an investment agent. Two years ago, Suresh Kumar, a jewellery store owner, gave Rs 15 lakh to Chandra Sekar, as he promised its double as profits, the police said.

“For the past few months, Sekar kept avoiding Suresh. On Tuesday, Suresh and his accomplices blocked the car Sekar was travelling in near Thiruvanmiyur and kidnapped him,” said the police.

The police tracked the car using GPS, caught it during a vehicle check, and rescued Sekar. While one of the accused fled, Suresh and Prakash, the driver, were held.

