Home Cities Chennai

ED seizes assets of man accused in ex-Lankan PM’s assassination case

The three immovable assets include a bungalow on East Coast Road and two agricultural lands in Tiruvannamalai owned by Gunasekaran and his son Thileep, amounting to Rs 33.7 lakh.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets of two Sri Lankan nationals, including one who is accused of an assassination attempt on former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Chandrika Kumaratunga, in a money laundering case.

The three immovable assets include a bungalow on East Coast Road and two agricultural lands in Tiruvannamalai owned by Gunasekaran and his son Thileep, amounting to Rs 33.7 lakh. The ED initiated a money laundering case on the basis of an FIR dated October 12, 2020, registered by the Q-Branch, CID, Kancheepuram. It is alleged that Gunasekaran, Thileep and others have committed offences covered under the Foreigners Act, Passports Act, NDPS Act, and IPC. The accused had used fake PAN, Aadhaar, and driving licenses over a period and stayed illegally in India.

The probe also revealed that certain individuals were actively linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). During an investigation under PMLA, 2002, it was found out that Gunasekaran, A Suresh Raj and Mohamed Sherif and Raja Medura Gedara were involved in buying and selling drugs and were convicted by the Special Court under the NDPS Act, Chennai in 2011.

After coming out of jail, they changed their identities and generated proceeds of crime. The properties attached were all purchased after 2011 and the accused couldn’t explain the source of funds they used for purchase. Further probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrika Kumaratunga Enforcement Directorate Sri Lanka
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp