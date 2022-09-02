ED seizes assets of man accused in ex-Lankan PM’s assassination case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets of two Sri Lankan nationals, including one who is accused of an assassination attempt on former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Chandrika Kumaratunga, in a money laundering case.

The three immovable assets include a bungalow on East Coast Road and two agricultural lands in Tiruvannamalai owned by Gunasekaran and his son Thileep, amounting to Rs 33.7 lakh. The ED initiated a money laundering case on the basis of an FIR dated October 12, 2020, registered by the Q-Branch, CID, Kancheepuram. It is alleged that Gunasekaran, Thileep and others have committed offences covered under the Foreigners Act, Passports Act, NDPS Act, and IPC. The accused had used fake PAN, Aadhaar, and driving licenses over a period and stayed illegally in India.

The probe also revealed that certain individuals were actively linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). During an investigation under PMLA, 2002, it was found out that Gunasekaran, A Suresh Raj and Mohamed Sherif and Raja Medura Gedara were involved in buying and selling drugs and were convicted by the Special Court under the NDPS Act, Chennai in 2011.

After coming out of jail, they changed their identities and generated proceeds of crime. The properties attached were all purchased after 2011 and the accused couldn’t explain the source of funds they used for purchase. Further probe is on.

