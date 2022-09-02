Home Cities Chennai

Four held for running down cop near Cheyyur

Days after a policeman was killed by his kin near Cheyyur, a special team of the Cheyyur police on Wednesday arrested four people allegedly linked to the case.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after a policeman was killed by his kin near Cheyyur, a special team of the Cheyyur police on Wednesday arrested four people allegedly linked to the case. The main accused, Madhan Prabu, is absconding, the police said.

The arrested were identified as Dhamodharan (35), Prasadh (32), Parthiban (32) and Parasuraman (35). On Tuesday, when the policeman Kamesh Kumar was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law Madhan Prabhu and friends who rammed their vehicle on him. Kamesh got trapped between the vehicle and a wall and died. The police are on the lookout for Madhan. 

