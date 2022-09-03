Home Cities Chennai

Girl trips on stairs in city college on Vepery High Road, dies

A 19-year-old girl was found dead on the flight of stairs of her college in Vepery High Road on Friday. Police suspect she must have slipped and fallen while hurrying to class.

Published: 03rd September 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old girl was found dead on the flight of stairs of her college on Vepery High Road on Friday. Police suspect, she must have slipped and fallen while hurrying to class.

The girl was identified as Roshini Sharma. She was pursuing her third year BCom in a private college on Vepery High Road. Her parents Sunil Sharma and Sheena Sharma run a pharmacy at Elephant Gate, said the police.

“The college reopened on Friday after 10 days. While the classes start at 8 am, Roshini was late. At around 8.30 am she had informed her friends that she was arriving at the class on the fourth floor,” said a senior police officer.

However, Roshini did not reach class and a professor found her lying unconscious near the stairs on the third floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Vepery police registered a case and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government for postmortem.

“There are bruises on her face and her teeth are damaged. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” said the police officer.

