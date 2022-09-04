Home Cities Chennai

Traffic diversions in city for Vinayakar idol immersion today

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man who was returning home after immersing a Vinayakar idol in Pulicat seashore died after he slipped and fell from the vehicle.

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic diversions will be in effect in parts of the city for the immersion of Vinayakar idols on Sunday.

The police have allocated five places for the immersion of idols — Srinivasapuram (ForeShore Estate), Palkalai Nagar (Neelankarai), Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, Thiruvottiyur and Ramakrishna Nagar (Ennore).

Traffic is expected to pile up on EVR Salai, Harrington Road, 100 feet road, Arcot Road, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam High Road, Kodambakkam High Road and Nelson Manikkam Road, Anna Rotary, Cathedral Road, Dr Radha Krishnan Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Santhome High Road, DGS Dinakaran Salai, between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Vehicles from Wallajah Road, Bharathi Salai, Besant Road, RK Salai, Kutchery Road and South Canal Bank Road towards Kamarajar Salai and Santhome High Road will have to make their way through heavy traffic. Vehicles from Adyar going towards Parrys will be diverted at Greenways Point.

Man falls from tractor, dies

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man who was returning home after immersing in a Vinayakar idol in Pulicat seashore died after he slipped and fell from the vehicle.

According to police, the deceased Santhosh from Thirupalaivanam in Tiruvallur district, and others had arranged a tractor to take the idol to Pulicat - Kosasthalaiyar estuary for immersion on Friday.

When the group was returning in the evening, Santhosh, who was seated on the side, slipped and came under the wheels of the tractor.

