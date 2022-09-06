Blinging the city with luxe and glam

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pashmina shawls, with exquisite and intricate hand embroidery, hand-painted saris and suits, Kurtis with chikankari, kantha, gota patti, mirror work, zardosi and traditional heritage jewellery the ballroom of Hyatt Regency was a treat for luxury connoisseurs on Monday. Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC), the luxury fashion wear and jewellery exhibition was a collaboration with some of the best craftsmen in India.

Arti Bagdy, the designer, said, “I do three shows a year and this is the grand finale of the autumn-winter collection. I bring designers from all over India and everybody is a brand in themselves. We take almost four months to meet all the designers and select the products. We have more than 50 brands which include clothes and jewels for wedding, office and casual wear. A visitor can get a wholesome affordable experience.”

Providing a platform

From the early 2000s, the designer had been keen on providing a platform where people can customise branded wear. Jewellers with fine designs in gold, diamonds, uncut diamonds, baroque pearls, emeralds and rubies, garments in pure fabrics, silks, muls, chanderis and linen, sustainable fabric, everyday wear, unique accessories, home decor and more provides a carefully curated marketplace.

(Photo: Prithvi Naoh )

“We made sure that it is customised luxury. The designers are also present in person to talk about style and help you customise an outfit. People can bring in their outfits to check with the designers and select the appropriate product that suits them,” shared Arti.

Kanika Sarkar, presenting her garment collection through 35C, shared, “We employ local craftsmen from Santiniketan started by Rabindranath Tagore’s family. We try to bring affordable clothes to the women of today and Chennai has always given us a warm welcome.”

Weaving in cultural sensibilities were Architha Maurya Girri’s jewels from Hyderabad, Kimaya Collection from Gurgaon specialising in jadau and polki, Indian heritage jewellery from Goldsmith, Mumbai, chikankari from Alankrit by Manju Jalota.

“Most of the collections are designed by dedicated craftsmen spending months to perfect it. So it is a one of a kind experience,” said Arti, pointing to the collections.

