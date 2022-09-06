History sheeter hacked to death in Thiruvanmiyur
The deceased was identified as Saravanan alias ‘Olai’ Saravanan, a history-sheeter who has several pending cases against him. Police said Saravanan lived in Malligaipoo Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur.
CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was hacked to death in public view by a gang near Thiruvanmiyur on Monday evening.
On Monday evening, he was riding his bike when a gang intercepted him. Before he could flee, the gang chased him and hacked him with weapons. Police rushed to the scene and secured Saravanan, who was in a pool of blood. He was moved to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Police said that there was an attempt on Saravanan’s life in 2017 too, and suspect a revenge attack to be the motive behind the murder.