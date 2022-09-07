Tamil Nadu: 5000 households encroached 655 tanks in 5 districts

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 655 tanks have been completely encroached by about 5,000 households in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvannamalai districts, as per data TNIE accessed from the Water Resources Department (WRD).

But it’s difficult to remove these encroachments due to political intervention, a senior WRD official explained, adding that there used to be thousands of waterbodies in and around Chennai, but now, only 1,608 are under the WRD, and of them, 655 are encroached.

The official said steps are on to remove the encroachments, but there are also other hurdles, such as court cases and the livelihood of marginalised communities. “The government formed a State-level steering committee, and district and divisional-level committees in February to evict encroachments from waterbodies. Even WRD officials are in these committees,” the official added.

WRD and revenue officials have already issued notices to encroachers in these five districts. But since these people have to be relocated from there, the State government must first allocate funds to build apartments for them, the official explained.

On the other hand, professor S Janakarajan, president, South Asia Consortium for Inter-Disciplinary Water Resources Studies, told TNIE the encroachers should immediately be removed from waterbodies but neither the State government nor officials have taken action to stop encroachments. In a few cases, even the government has constructed buildings on waterbodies, he added.

“Who will initiate action against the government?” he asked, and emphasised that strict action must be taken to save nature.

862 encroachments on lake

Following NGT order, Chennai Collector S Amirtha Jothi inspected the 80-acre Sunnambu Kolathur lake in Madipakkam recently and submitted a report to the State, saying the waterbody was occupied by 842 households and 20 commercial establishments. The lake has been reduced to half its original size. The WRD has now issued notices

