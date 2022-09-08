Rain pain adds to the strain as Medavakkam lacks stormwater drain

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even just an hour of rain leaves Medavakkam in knee-deep water. “We’re scared of stepping on live wires when we go to drop our kids in school. It’s a horrendous task every morning, and there are more than five schools here,” said Kamala Nathan, a resident of Medavakkam. Residents attribute the flooding to the lack of stormwater drains (SWDs).

Among the worst-affected areas are Ishwarya Garden, Palm House, Babu Nagar First Main Road, and Second Main Road. After the rain on Wednesday evening, Ishwarya Nagar had knee-deep water. “We have been demanding SWDs for seven years now. Each year, the government promises to build them in summer, but no action is taken,” said Sathiya Seelan, a resident of Babu Nagar First Main Road.

Rains bring excess water from Perumbakkam, Medavakkam and Narayanapuram lakes into residential areas, so residents place sandbags outside their gates to keep the water from entering their homes. Experts say that drains cannot be laid on narrow roads, so alternative arrangements should be made.

“Most of the interior roads in Medavakkam are narrow. Rainwater harvesting structures or silt pits could be built at the ground level. This will at least prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases,” said K Pritham, who works for a rainwater harvesting consultancy firm. When contacted, an official from the village panchayat said they had requested for a sanction for the project. “Before next year, funds will be allocated for it.”

