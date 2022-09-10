A happily ever-after for all

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For ten years, Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust has been helping the persons with disabilities find life partners through their mass marriage programmes. This year, the trust will hold its eleventh swayamvaram or mass marriages programme on September 18 at Sree Geeta Bhavan Hall.

Over 507 weddings have been solemnised as part of the initiative, which was a brainchild of Ashok Kumar Goel, former managing trustee of Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust. After his passing in 2020, his son Manu Goel took over the organisation as its managing trustee. "The service was initiated by my father Ashok Kumar Goel, and I'm only too glad to carry his legacy forward," says Manu.

“This was a paramount scheme for Ashok Kumar Goelji,” adds Santhana Krishnan, secretary at the organisation. “Witnessing the plight of the differently-abled when it came to finding suitable matches, he decided to provide a platform wherein this dream of theirs could be turned into reality,” he added.

For the eleventh year, the swa yamvaram was held in 14 locations in the state. The final swayamvaram will be held at the Shree Geeta Bhavan Hall on September 18, Sunday. This will be held for the people in and around Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts. People who failed to find a match at the aforementioned 14 locations will be able to participate in the swayamvaram at Sree Geeta Bhavan Hall.

While the mass marriage event is open to men and women with disabilities below 45 years and 40 years respectively, non-disabled people willing to marry disabled partners are also welcome to apply. Shortlisted pairs will be advised to attend counselling sessions on October 9, where a medical team will carry out tests. After the wedding, the trust will also provide the couples with mangalyam, wedding dresses, home beds, bed comforts and two-months’ supply of groceries.

Interested applicants can contact Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust through email at gbhavantrust@gmail.com or via phone at 044-28351513, 28389294, 9445198100

