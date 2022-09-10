Expert hands for sporting excellence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With sporting culture continuing on the rise, there is a need for increased healthcare services that can cater to the needs of the coming generation of sportspeople as well as the general population. It is with this view in mind that 7Scope Ortho Care opened at Mahalingapuram, Nungambakkam on Thursday, with a view to serving the needs of the sporting fraternity and general community.

Going the distance

The centre is an initiative of Karthik Anand, orthopaedic and arthroscopy surgeon and consultant at MGM Health Care. With the wealth of experience in his field, Karthik has launched 7Scope Ortho Care as a full fledged service centre. "This is probably the first centre in Chennai, perhaps even Tamil Nadu, that provides the complete range of orthopaedic services under one roof. Part of my training was to do surgery on all seven joints of the body, and that is why I've named it 7Scope Ortho Centre," he said.

While Ma Subramaniam, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was to inaugurate the centre as the chief guest, the minister's busy schedule prevented his being there at the occasion, and Health Secretary Dr Senthil Kumar did the honours on his behalf. Other guests present during the occasion included Chennai North MP Dr Kalanithi Veerasamy, Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan, former MLA B Ranganathan,DMK standing committee chairman Chitrarasu, Thousand Lights MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan and table tennis champion Sharath Kamal. After the inauguration, Karthik took his guests through a tour of each room dedicated to different orthopaedic services.

Speedy return to track

"Sports rehab and return to sports training is very important in the life of a sports player. Throughout their career, their bodies are put through a lot of strain, putting them at increased risk of wear and tear of mind and body. To cope under such circumstances and to ensure speedy recovery, a strategic approach in the form of physiotherapy and rehabilitation in addition to medical or surgical treatment is required," Karthik added.

The centre includes, among its various other services, orthopaedic consultation, physiotherapy, sports rehabilitation, yoga rehabilitation while also ensuring that sportspersons recovering from injury are able to return to practice at the quickest speed. Apart from treatment, the centre also provides injury prevention training and pain management, along with other services like regenerative medicine and sports psychology.

Address: New no 76, Conclave, 4th Floor, Mahalingapuram Main Road, Mahalingapuram, Nungambakkam

