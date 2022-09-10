Home Cities Chennai

Flood mitigation work stalled as funds still remain on paper

Ahead of the Northeast monsoon, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has yet to begin flood mitigation work in and around the city due to a lack of funds.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar

Chennai floods.(File | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ahead of the Northeast monsoon, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has yet to begin flood mitigation work in and around the city due to a lack of funds. After the 2015 monsoon, which flooded most places in and around the Adyar river including Mudichur, Manimangalam, Somangalam, and Orathur the river and its distributaries were widened at a cost of Rs 25 crore, a senior WRD officer told TNIE.

As for north and south Chennai, a detailed project report, with permanent solutions for 18 spots pegged at Rs 1,297.49 crore, was submitted to the State government last December, the officer added. “But the government only allocated Rs 250 crore in April to widen the Kosasthalaiyar and Adyar rivers, strengthen their bunds, and construct stormwater drains. Work on this is on, but funds haven’t been allocated for the rest of the work.”

The officer said that unless the remaining funds are released, it would be difficult to manage flooding in low-lying areas. Another official told TNIE a proposal for monsoon preparedness work was submitted to the State government a week ago and is expected to be approved in a couple of days. “By the end of the week, the tender process for preparing canals to divert floodwater will begin,” the official said.

T Ramanan, a resident of Vignarajapuram in Vengaivasal panchayat, told TNIE the lack of rainwater canals has been causing water stagnation in outskirts, and Chitheri and Perumbakkam lakes are not connected, affecting low-lying areas.

“The State government issued orders to widen these lakes, but nothing has been done. Before any untoward incident happens, the government should take steps to benefit people,” he said. WRD Principal Secretary Sandeep Saxena was unavailable for comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp