Flood mitigation work stalled as funds still remain on paper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Northeast monsoon, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has yet to begin flood mitigation work in and around the city due to a lack of funds. After the 2015 monsoon, which flooded most places in and around the Adyar river including Mudichur, Manimangalam, Somangalam, and Orathur the river and its distributaries were widened at a cost of Rs 25 crore, a senior WRD officer told TNIE.

As for north and south Chennai, a detailed project report, with permanent solutions for 18 spots pegged at Rs 1,297.49 crore, was submitted to the State government last December, the officer added. “But the government only allocated Rs 250 crore in April to widen the Kosasthalaiyar and Adyar rivers, strengthen their bunds, and construct stormwater drains. Work on this is on, but funds haven’t been allocated for the rest of the work.”

The officer said that unless the remaining funds are released, it would be difficult to manage flooding in low-lying areas. Another official told TNIE a proposal for monsoon preparedness work was submitted to the State government a week ago and is expected to be approved in a couple of days. “By the end of the week, the tender process for preparing canals to divert floodwater will begin,” the official said.

T Ramanan, a resident of Vignarajapuram in Vengaivasal panchayat, told TNIE the lack of rainwater canals has been causing water stagnation in outskirts, and Chitheri and Perumbakkam lakes are not connected, affecting low-lying areas.

“The State government issued orders to widen these lakes, but nothing has been done. Before any untoward incident happens, the government should take steps to benefit people,” he said. WRD Principal Secretary Sandeep Saxena was unavailable for comments.

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Northeast monsoon, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has yet to begin flood mitigation work in and around the city due to a lack of funds. After the 2015 monsoon, which flooded most places in and around the Adyar river including Mudichur, Manimangalam, Somangalam, and Orathur the river and its distributaries were widened at a cost of Rs 25 crore, a senior WRD officer told TNIE. As for north and south Chennai, a detailed project report, with permanent solutions for 18 spots pegged at Rs 1,297.49 crore, was submitted to the State government last December, the officer added. “But the government only allocated Rs 250 crore in April to widen the Kosasthalaiyar and Adyar rivers, strengthen their bunds, and construct stormwater drains. Work on this is on, but funds haven’t been allocated for the rest of the work.” The officer said that unless the remaining funds are released, it would be difficult to manage flooding in low-lying areas. Another official told TNIE a proposal for monsoon preparedness work was submitted to the State government a week ago and is expected to be approved in a couple of days. “By the end of the week, the tender process for preparing canals to divert floodwater will begin,” the official said. T Ramanan, a resident of Vignarajapuram in Vengaivasal panchayat, told TNIE the lack of rainwater canals has been causing water stagnation in outskirts, and Chitheri and Perumbakkam lakes are not connected, affecting low-lying areas. “The State government issued orders to widen these lakes, but nothing has been done. Before any untoward incident happens, the government should take steps to benefit people,” he said. WRD Principal Secretary Sandeep Saxena was unavailable for comments.