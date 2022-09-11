Home Cities Chennai

Child rights panel flags conversion in Tamil Nadu government-aided school, state denies

The central panel claimed that SCPCR found girls were forced to convert to another religion. State government officials, however, denied the allegation.

Published: 11th September 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Based on a report from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Chief Secretary and DGP, saying a government-aided school is running a non-registered child care institution (CCI) and admitting girls from poor backgrounds.

The central panel claimed that SCPCR found girls were forced to convert to another religion. State government officials, however, denied the allegation.

According to NCPCR, the SCPCR report said some students told the state panel they haven’t been rescued yet despite complaints and the State government officials favoured the school management and refused to act.

But top officials in the social defence department said the SCPCR’s inspection was carried out based on the district Collector’s directions.

“Department officials met the Collector, and an inspection of CCIs was ordered. State government officials were present during the inspection. We don’t understand why the SCPCR approached the NCPCR instead of reporting back to the Collector or additional secretary of the social welfare department,” said a top official.

The school was not registered under the TN Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014 and lacked basic amenities, but there was no basis to allege forced conversion, the official said.

The procedure to rescue the children has been initiated, and the Collector will look into it, officials added.

