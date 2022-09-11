Five kidnap & torture driver in Arumbakkam lodge, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police arrested five people who allegedly kidnapped a driver, illegally confined and tortured him in a lodge. On Thursday night, a worker at the lodge in Arumbakkam said he heard screams from a room.

The police found Anandaraj (34), of Tiruvallur, being tortured by five men. Police said Anandaraj worked as a driver in Dubai for two years, and before leaving, smuggler Batcha gave him a valuable to hand over to Idyathullah in Chennai.

Anandaraj absconded, so Idyathullah and his friends went to his house, and Anandaraj said he gave the valuable to a relative. “Idayathullah and his associates detained Anandaraj and three of his relatives in two lodge rooms, and thrashed them,” said police.

A car and six mobile phones were recovered from the accused Idayathullah (40), Balagan (29), Ravi Kumar (38), a DMK worker from Arcot, Dinesh (28), and Naveen Kumar (23).

