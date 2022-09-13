Maithri's fest of togetherness again after two-year pandemic lull

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI : After a two-year pandemic lull, gaiety was back onto the stages of Chettinad Vidyashram with the return of Maithri, the biennial cultural event celebrating friendship and amity where students from around 45 schools competed across varying categories. That it was held after two years made it even more special, and adding to the thrill were the chief guests of the day, actors Khushbu Sundar and Priya Raman.

The last edition of Maithri was held in 2018, and Amudha Lakshmi, school principal, could hardly contain her delight as she welcomed the audience, which included students from around 45 schools. Soon after, Khushbu took over the dais, to much excitement from the audience. In a speech that lasted 15 minutes, the actor waxed nostalgic about her days as a school student, how she would hide comic books inside her textbooks and how friendships formed during school remained special.

“The values that are instilled in you during your years in school, that’s what gives you the strength to become what you become tomorrow. I had to quit school when I was in ninth grade despite being quite good academically. But whatever I have achieved since then, the credit for the whole thing goes to the school I studied in,” Khushbu said.

Priya, who spoke next, echoed the same sentiments about school friendships and remarked on the energy that cultural events brought from the people. “Human beings are intrinsically creative, which is why a cultural event sends off such good vibes. Even normally shy people get blooming during a cultural event, that’s what makes them so great,” she remarked.

Over the two days that followed, students competed in varying segments like standup comedy, ADZAP and Block and Tackle among 33 others. The winners of eight selected competitions were chosen to compete for the prize of champion among champions. Stalls erected outside the auditorium offered food and refreshments.

The event drew to a conclusion on Saturday, with the presence of chief guests actors Sivakarthikeyan, Yaashika Aannand and Amitash Pradhan adding to the glamour. With the distribution of prizes, the four-year wait for Maithri had finally come to a colourful conclusion.

