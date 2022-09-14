Home Cities Chennai

Dowry death: Chennai man gets 10 years in prison

In Chennai, he tortured his wife and used to lock her at home. She killed herself in October, 2013.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old, convicted of harassing his wife and abetting her suicide, has been awarded two 10-year prison terms on two counts, and a three-year term on another count.Chennai Mahila Court judge TH Mohammed Farooq recently sentenced S Kumarasamy, a native of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, for subjecting his wife Lakshmiprasanna to cruelty and abetting her suicide by demanding dowry.

Kumarasamy was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for dowry death under Section 304(B) of the IPC, and another 10 years and Rs 5,000 fine for abetting suicide. He was also handed a three-year term of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine for subjecting his wife to cruelty, under 498(A) of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, the convict got married in 2012, and was given 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 5 kg of silver utensils, Rs 5 lakh in cash, and 5 acres of agricultural land as dowry. In 2013, before moving to Chennai, he demanded the 100 sovereigns of jewellery and land documents. After a compromise, he was given Rs 2 lakh.In Chennai, he tortured his wife and used to lock her at home. She killed herself in October, 2013.

